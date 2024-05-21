WNBA rookie Angel Reese becomes part-owner of new women’s soccer team

BALTIMORE >> Angel Reese has added a new title to her ever-growing resume: part-owner of a professional sports team.

Less than a month after being drafted by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, the Randallstown native revealed today that she’s part of the ownership group for a new professional women’s soccer team in Washington D.C.

“So grateful & blessed for this new ownership!” Reese posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Looking forward to creating new opportunities for women in professional soccer. I’ve always had to desire to invest in a local team as a Maryland native!”

It’s unclear how big of a stake Reese will own in DC Power Football Club, one of eight teams that will compete in the inaugural season of the USL Super League, which kicks off in August. The Washington Post reported that players from the Washington Nationals and Capitals are also expected to join the investment group soon.

The club is working in partnership with D.C. United of Major League Soccer and will compete with the National Women’s Soccer League for attention in the DMV area. Frédéric Brillant, a former D.C. United player and assistant coach, was named the team’s coach.

DC Power will play at Audi Field in Washington, which is home to D.C. United, the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and the DC Defenders of the United Football League. The other USL Super League teams are located in New York; Charlotte; Lexington, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Dallas; and Spokane, Washington.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a statement. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

After beginning her college career at Maryland, Reese transferred to LSU and led the Tigers to their first NCAA championship in 2023, capped by a win over Caitlin Clark and Iowa that made Reese the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and a household name.

She returned to school for her fourth season, making a December homecoming trip to Baltimore to play Coppin State, and helped lead LSU to the Elite Eight before losing in a rematch against Clark and Iowa. That matchup averaged 12.3 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen, making it at the time the most watched women’s college basketball game in history.

During her time in college, Reese became one of the first athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. She built her own brand over the past few years, including sponsorships with Reebok, Sports Illustrated and others, and had an NIL valuation of $1.8 million, according to On3.com.

In April, after preparing for the WNBA draft with her longtime trainer from Baltimore, Reese was selected seventh overall by Chicago, where she’ll earn roughly $324,000 over a four-year contract. She’s averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in her first two games.