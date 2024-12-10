Ohtani to hit, not pitch in Dodgers’ season opener in Japan

LOS ANGELES >> Shohei Ohtani will be in the batter’s box but is unlikely to pitch when the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their title defense with two games in Tokyo in March, manager Dave Roberts said on Monday.

Despite not pitching as he recovered from right elbow surgery, the Japanese two-way player won his third MVP award last month after a historic season at the plate that ended with his first World Series title.

“Very unlikely,” Roberts said when asked whether Ohtani would pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the two-game series on March 18-19 in Japan, according to MLB.com.

“I just don’t see us starting the clock in March to then think that we would keep that continuously going through October. Then that would call for a break or reprieve in the middle of the season, so I don’t know. I still think unlikely.”

Ohtani underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder last month. He picked up the injury to his non-throwing arm while attempting to steal second base during Game Two of the World Series.

The Dodgers have little incentive to rush the 30-year-old slugger back to the mound.

As a designated hitter, Ohtani crushed 54 home runs and stole 59 bases to become the first player in MLB’s 50/50 Club last season.

The Dodgers have bolstered their starting pitching rotation this offseason with the addition of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

General Manager Brandon Gomes expected Ohtani, who joined the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract last year, to pick up where he left off when he does return to the mound.

“I don’t think that he or any of us expect it to be any different than previously,” he said.