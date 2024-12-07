Long Beach State defeats Hawaii women’s basketball team in OT

Savannah Tucker scored 23 points including six free throws in overtime as Long Beach State beat host Hawaii, 73-69, in UH’s Big West opener Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Also, Patricia Chung hit a 3-pointer and JaQuoia Jones-Brown made a layup for The Beach in OT.

Lily Wahinekapu scored all seven of UH’s points in overtime and was game-high for UH with 20.

Ritorya Tamilo added 14 points for Hawaii, which fell to 5-3 overall.

Long Beach State improved to 5-3 and 2-0 in the Big West.