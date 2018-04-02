 State to conduct monthly siren test today
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 2, 2018
Updated April 2, 2018 10:10am

    An emergency siren located at the Ala Wai Harbor parking area near the lagoon of the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, as seen in January. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will hold its monthly test of the statewide outdoor warning siren system at 11:45 a.m. today.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will hold its monthly test of the statewide outdoor warning siren system at 11:45 a.m. today.

All warning sirens will sound a one-minute “Attention Alert Signal” in the form of a steady tone, which informs residents to turn on the radio or T.V. for information and instruction for an impending emergency or to evacuate to higher ground if in a coastal inundation area. No exercise or drill will accompany the test.

Residents of the areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park, including parts of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei and Ewa Beach on Oahu may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test. The whooping tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren in the event of an incident requiring emergency notification of businesses, schools and residents in the area.

In the event of a real emergency, warning sirens and emergency alert broadcasts would be joined by alerts via the wireless emergency alert system, which delivers sound-and-text warnings to mobile phones and compatible devices.

Information on emergency management and disaster preparedness is available in the front section of telephone directories in all counties. Siren operation issues can be reported to the following numbers for the following counties: Hawaii County 935-0031; Maui County 270-7285; Honolulu 723-8960; and Kauai 241-1800.

