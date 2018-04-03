Kamehameha Highway reopens after critical vehicle accident in Wahiawa

Emergency Medical Services transported a man to a hospital after he sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa early today.

The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. EMS reported a male, possibly in his 40s, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Kamehameha Highway near Green World Coffee Farm at 71-101 N. Kamehameha Highway at the time of the crash.

Paramedics treated and transported the driver to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police temporarily closed the highway between Kamananui Road and Kaukonahua Road to investigate. Officers reopened lanes at about 5:45 a.m.