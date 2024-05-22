Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

City to begins sales of license plate shaka decals

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1 p.m.

COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU The shaka decal is pictured.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

The shaka decal is pictured.

Want to give a shaka while on the road?

Starting Thursday, the new shaka license plate decal will be available for purchase at any satellite city hall on Oahu to support efforts to reduce aggressive driving.

An estimated 5,000 shaka decals will be available for $30.50 as an express lane service at satellite city halls, according to the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, with an annual renewal fee of $25. No appointment is needed to buy the shaka decal.

Those interested need to have a completed application for replacing a license plate decal, plus a current vehicle registration.

Applications are available in person at any Oahu satellite city hall or online at www8.honolulu.gov/csd/special-plates.

For each decal purchased, $20 will go to ID8, a Hawaii-based nonprofit, to fund its efforts to curb road rage incidents on Oahu.

“We are pleased to continue offering motorists an opportunity to showcase their support for worthy causes across Oahu,” said DCS Director Kim Hashiro in a news release.

The Hawaii State Legislature also approved a bill this session designating the shaka — extending the thumb and pinky while curling the three middle fingers — as the official gesture of the state.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide