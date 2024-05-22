City to begins sales of license plate shaka decals

Want to give a shaka while on the road?

Starting Thursday, the new shaka license plate decal will be available for purchase at any satellite city hall on Oahu to support efforts to reduce aggressive driving.

An estimated 5,000 shaka decals will be available for $30.50 as an express lane service at satellite city halls, according to the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, with an annual renewal fee of $25. No appointment is needed to buy the shaka decal.

Those interested need to have a completed application for replacing a license plate decal, plus a current vehicle registration.

Applications are available in person at any Oahu satellite city hall or online at www8.honolulu.gov/csd/special-plates.

For each decal purchased, $20 will go to ID8, a Hawaii-based nonprofit, to fund its efforts to curb road rage incidents on Oahu.

“We are pleased to continue offering motorists an opportunity to showcase their support for worthy causes across Oahu,” said DCS Director Kim Hashiro in a news release.

The Hawaii State Legislature also approved a bill this session designating the shaka — extending the thumb and pinky while curling the three middle fingers — as the official gesture of the state.