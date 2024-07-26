City addresses missed trash, recycling collection routes

The city says crews will work Saturday to pick up trash along six garbage collection routes from Foster Village to Aina Haina.

The city’s Department of Environmental Services said the routes for gray-bin trash collection and blue-bin recyclable collection were missed on Thursday and today because of a shortage of garbage trucks.

“Refuse crews will work tomorrow to collect trash and recyclables along the missed routes,” the city said in a press release. “Residents are kindly reminded to leave their carts curbside until they have been serviced.”

Earlier this year, the environmental services department said it was grappling with supply chain issues that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a backlog in the production of new refuse trucks and the availability of replacement parts nationwide. The city said that of the 73 trucks ordered over the past five fiscal years, it received only 17 of them. It hasn’t received new trucks since 2020.

“The delay in delivery of new trucks means ENV must keep its current trucks in use longer than usual. Consequently, these older trucks are more prone to breakdowns and require more maintenance than newer models,” the city said.

The city said it expects to receive 11 new trucks by the end of 2024.

Residents may contact the ENV’s Refuse Division at (808) 768-3200 with any questions or concerns. Residents may also check the ENV website for more information and how to report missed collections.