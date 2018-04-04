 Storm threat moves up Big West opener for baseball ‘Bows
April 4, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Storm threat moves up Big West opener for baseball ‘Bows

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
April 4, 2018
Updated April 4, 2018 10:48am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Head Coach Mike Trapasso prepared his team for play against the Seton Hall Pirates at Les Murakami Stadium on March 26. The opener of the Big West baseball series between Hawaii and UC Davis has been moved to Thursday, UH coach Mike Trapasso announced today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

ADVERTISING

The opener of the Big West baseball series between Hawaii and UC Davis has been moved to Thursday, UH coach Mike Trapasso announced today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

The three-game series was supposed to open on Friday at Dobbins Stadium in Davis, Calif. But an approaching storm is supposed to hit Davis on Friday, prompting the schools to start the series a day earlier. Trapasso said his hope that single games can be played Friday and Saturday. But he said the likelihood is the series will conclude with a doubleheader on Sunday.

Trapasso said Jackson Rees will be UH’s starting pitcher on Thursday. Neil Uskali will pitch the second game. A third-game starter has yet to be determined, Trapasso said.

Trapasso said Rees will have ample rest. He pitched the past Thursday against UC Irvine in the first game of this seven-game, 15-day road trip.

PREVIOUS STORY
More rain, humidity expected for isles
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING