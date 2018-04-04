Storm threat moves up Big West opener for baseball ‘Bows

The opener of the Big West baseball series between Hawaii and UC Davis has been moved to Thursday, UH coach Mike Trapasso announced today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

The three-game series was supposed to open on Friday at Dobbins Stadium in Davis, Calif. But an approaching storm is supposed to hit Davis on Friday, prompting the schools to start the series a day earlier. Trapasso said his hope that single games can be played Friday and Saturday. But he said the likelihood is the series will conclude with a doubleheader on Sunday.

Trapasso said Jackson Rees will be UH’s starting pitcher on Thursday. Neil Uskali will pitch the second game. A third-game starter has yet to be determined, Trapasso said.

Trapasso said Rees will have ample rest. He pitched the past Thursday against UC Irvine in the first game of this seven-game, 15-day road trip.