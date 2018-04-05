Grand jury indicts man in attempted kidnapping at Ala Moana Center

An Oahu grand jury has returned an indictment, charging a 45-year-old man who allegedly attempted to carry off a 9-year-old girl from an arcade at Ala Moana Center.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

An Oahu grand jury has returned an indictment, charging a 45-year-old man who allegedly attempted to carry off a 9-year-old girl from an arcade at Ala Moana Center.

The grand jury charged Jason Dee Nolen Wednesday with attempted kidnapping and third-degree sexual assault. His arraignment is set for Monday at Circuit Court.

Nolen remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $300,000 bail.

On March 19 at Lucky Strike Social, police said a male suspect later identified as Nolen followed the girl around the arcade and allegedly touched her buttocks.

She walked away and entered a video game booth. According to a court document, Nolen followed her and “from behind, grabbed her from her crotch area” and lifted her off the ground.

The girl managed to break free after she kicked him. Police said Nolen immediately fled the arcade.

Police released a sketch and surveillance video of him at the arcade.

On March 31, police arrested Nolen at his residence at Chinatown Gateway Plaza Apartments.