No. 6 Hawaii wins at UCSB

Sophomore opposite Rado Parapunov put down 20 kills with a career-high 10 blocks, and No. 6 Hawaii defeated No. 11 UC Santa Barbara 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14 in tonight’s Big West men’s volleyball match in Goleta, Calif.

Junior hitter Stijn van Tilburg added 14 kills and junior hitter Brett Rosenmeier 10 for the Rainbow Warriors (17-6, 5-3 Big West). It was the first time Hawaii won at UCSB twice in a single season.

Senior libero Tui Tuileta finished with a career-high 16 digs. Freshman defensive specialist Gage Worsley had three of the team’s seven aces.

The Warriors outblocked the Gauchos 13.5-7 and won the dig war 45-31.

Corey Chavers had a match-high 21 kills for UCSB (10-11, 3-5).

Hawaii closes out the regular season hosting No. 1 Long Beach State on Friday and Saturday. The 49ers clinched the regular-season title tonight with a sweep of UC San Diego.