Third-ranked SandBows extend win streak to 22

The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball team extended its program record to 22 straight today with a 5-0 win over Utah to advance to today’s championship of the Queen’s Cup at Queen’s Beach.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball team extended its program record to 22 straight today with a 5-0 win over Utah to advance to today’s championship of the Queen’s Cup at Queen’s Beach.

The Rainbow Wahine (27-3) will take on Washington in the title match at 1 p.m. The Huskies (8-8) upset No. 16 Loyola Marymount 4-1 earlier today.

In the victory over the Utes, Emily Maglio and Ka‘iwi Schucht ran their program record to 18 wins in a row when defeating Dani Barton-Adora Anae, 21-17, 22-20, 16-14 at Flight 1.

Also, Ari Homayun and Amy Ozee won their 16th consecutive with a 22-20, 21-7 victory at No. 4 over Bailey Choy and Berkeley Oblad. The SandBows pair has dropped just one set during their win streak.

Utah (0-4) and LMU (15-11) meet for third place at 11:30 a.m. today.