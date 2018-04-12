Choose peace over war, Gabbard tells Trump

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard urged President Donald Trump today to refrain from taking military action against Syria, saying it would escalate the conflict, resulting in more refugees and fewer resources to invest in rebuilding American communities.

“The people of Syria want peace more than anything else in the world,” said Gabbard in the letter addressed to the president. “Attacking Syria will not bring their war-torn country any closer to peace. U.S. military action against Syria will simply escalate and prolong the war, resulting in more senseless death, destruction, and suffering.”

“A U.S. military attack against Syria will certainly reinvigorate and resurrect the terrorizing forces of jihad and increase the flow of refugees into Europe and the United States,” she continued. “If you are truly concerned about the suffering of the Syrian people, then you must do all you can to bring about peace.”

Gabbard is also a signatory on a bipartisan letter to be sent to President Trump, urging him to uphold the Constitution and War Powers Resolution of 1973 by obtaining authorization from Congress before ordering a military attack against Syria.

Gabbard's letter to Trump on Syria by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd