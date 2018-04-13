Flood advisory in effect for Oahu, Big Island

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu and Hawaii island until 9:30 p.m. today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu and Hawaii island until 9:30 p.m. today.

On Oahu, radar indicated heavy rain moving into the windward coast of Oahu at around 6:30 p.m., according to National Weather Service officials. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahuku, Hauula, Waikane, Kailua, Kaneohe, Kaaawa and Waimanalo.

On Hawaii island, radar indicated heavy rain along the southern half of the leeward side from Keahole Point to South Point to Pahala. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Naalehu, Captain Cook, Honaunau, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Honalo, Pahala, Wood Valley, Kawa Flats and Kalaoa.