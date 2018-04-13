 Flood advisory in effect for Oahu, Big Island
April 13, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News| Weather

Flood advisory in effect for Oahu, Big Island

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 13, 2018
Updated April 13, 2018 7:05pm
ADVERTISING

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu and Hawaii island until 9:30 p.m. today.

On Oahu, radar indicated heavy rain moving into the windward coast of Oahu at around 6:30 p.m., according to National Weather Service officials. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahuku, Hauula, Waikane, Kailua, Kaneohe, Kaaawa and Waimanalo.

On Hawaii island, radar indicated heavy rain along the southern half of the leeward side from Keahole Point to South Point to Pahala. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Naalehu, Captain Cook, Honaunau, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Honalo, Pahala, Wood Valley, Kawa Flats and Kalaoa.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii’s congressional delegation criticizes Trump after Syrian airstrikes
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING