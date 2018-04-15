 University of Hawaii’s DeMiero pitches gem in silencing UC Riverside
University of Hawaii's DeMiero pitches gem in silencing UC Riverside

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
April 15, 2018
Updated April 15, 2018 3:43pm
Dominic DeMiero pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings to fuel Hawaii’s series-clinching 5-0 baseball victory over UC Riverside today at Les Murakami Stadium.

In his previous four starts, DeMiero had a 9.00 earned-run average and 2.27 WHIP. But on Sunday, DeMiero did not issue any walks — he had a three-ball count on only one batter — and struck out a career-high seven to boost the Rainbow Warriors to 20-12 overall and 6-3 in the Big West. The ’Bows went 2-1 in each of their three Big West series.

DeMiero struck out three in the third to escape a bases-loaded jam. At one point, he retired nine in a row between the fourth and seventh innings. DeMiero exited to a standing ovation after allowing consecutive one-out hits in the ninth. Dylan Thomas got the final two outs.

Kekai Rios’ two-run single keyed a four-run first, and the ’Bows — and DeMiero — coasted after that.

