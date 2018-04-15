 University of Hawaii hands No. 1 Long Beach State first loss
April 15, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

University of Hawaii hands No. 1 Long Beach State first loss

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 15, 2018 12:05 am 
They were playing for seeding, playing for that all-important first-round bye in next week’s Big West tournament. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –