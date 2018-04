Police are investigating an attempted murder case in Kalihi involving a female suspect who was observed ramming into a moped operated by a man.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police are investigating an attempted murder case in Kalihi involving a female suspect who was observed ramming into a moped operated by a man.

Police said witnesses told officers the suspect intentionally drove her vehicle into the moped several times while the victim, 30, was still on the moped at about 5 p.m. Monday.

Both the suspect and victim, who are believed to be in a relationship, fled the scene.

There are no arrests at this time.