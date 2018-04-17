State agency offers heavy rain claims, contractor advice

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is offering information on heavy rain and flood insurance claims, in addition to best practices when hiring a contractor for repairs.

While there are a range of insurance coverage policies, the state DCCA said it would first encourage residents to contact their insurance agent to find out if their situation is a covered loss.

Generally, once a loss is reported, an adjuster is assigned, who will inspect the property and send a detailed cost estimate of damage and proof-of-loss form. It is important to know that once a proof-of-loss form is signed, there is still an opportunity to work with your insurance carrier if additional flood damage is found.

Individuals with a National Flood Insurance Program can find a claims process tip sheet at this Federal Emergency Management Agency link.

For contractors, insurance companies often have a list of preferred contractors, but make sure they are licensed. The state DCCA warns consumers to be wary of “storm chasers,” or individuals who go door-to-door, offering inspections and advice on how to get storm damage covered under a homeowner’s insurance policy who may be unlicensed or who may not regularly do business in Hawaii.

A list of frequently asked questions regarding flood damage is available from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Questions can also be directed to the Hawaii Insurance Division at 586-2790.