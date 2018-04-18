One killed in tanker-truck collision on Hawaii island

One person was killed today in a head-on collision involving a fuel tanker and a pickup truck in Laupahoehoe on Hawaii island.

The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near mile marker 25 on Highway 19.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A subsequent fire from one of the vehicles prompted police to close the highway in both directions. Drivers were directed to use Old Mamalahoa Highway as an alternate route.

No further details were available.