Roaming bison rounded up on Kauai

All over Hanalei is where the buffalo roamed after the storm struck.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

All over Hanalei is where the buffalo roamed after the storm struck.

Bob Mowry said his uncle William “Buffalo Bill” Mowry, who died two weeks ago, owned a bison ranch in Hanalei from where the animals escaped. The ranch had about 100 head of buffalo, and he had heard, but could not confirm, two were swept out to sea.

The Garden Island newspaper reported that “residents and tourists wondered at the large animals wandering around the Hanalei River mouth.”

Mowry said he’s visited the ranch and knows how dangerous the bison can be if approached.

A Facebook post shows a buffalo charging at someone videotaping the encounter with a cellphone until the animal got dangerously close.

Paniolo wrangled up the bison from roadways and beaches, while others on personal watercraft rounded them up out of the ocean, according to TV reports.