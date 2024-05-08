Forecasters say potentially severe thunderstorms, flooding possible by weekend

The National Weather Service is issuing a “special weather statement” warning of the potential for severe thunderstorms and possible flash flooding affecting Hawaii by this weekend.

Forecasters say “an unusually strong upper-level disturbance is expected to approach the islands later Friday into Saturday, bringing the possiblity of very active weather to portions of the Aloha State.”

The forecasters say the latest guidance indicates a possiblity for severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds, large hail, intense rainfall and flash flooding.

“The details of this event, including timing, locations most at risk, and intensity, are still uncertain,” said NWS in the statement. “We will continue to monitor this potential.”

The public should stay tuned, and keep an eye out for possible watches and warnings in days ahead.