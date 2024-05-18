Flash flood warning issued for Oahu

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for Oahu until 5:45 p.m.

“At 2:41 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Honolulu, with additional heavy rainfall over Central and West Oahu,” the warning said. “Additional heavy rain is developing south of the island, and could move onshore within the next hour. Streams remain elevated with additional showers likely. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Forecasters warn of flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Road closures and landslides are possible, they said.

Areas that may experience flash flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Pearl City, Aiea, Waiahole, Waikane, Halawa, Mililani, Kahaluu, Waikele, Ahuimanu, Salt Lake, Waipahu, Moanalua, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Kalihi, Kaaawa and Iroquois Point, the arning said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Oahu is back under a flood advisory this afternoon as rain returns from the “kona low” weather system that drenched the island for several days this week.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory is in effect until 3:15 p.m. and covers the entire island.

“At 12:03 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Fort Shafter. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” the advisory said, adding that heavy showers are moving into West Oahu.

The advisory says locations that may experience minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams include Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Aiea, Kunia, Halawa, Waiahole,Waikane, Schofield Barracks, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point and Ewa Beach.

Kauai and Niihau remain under a flood watch through tonight. “A band of moderate to heavy showers associated with a kona low northwest of the islands will slowly move over Kauai County,” forecasters said. “As this band slowly moves eastward through tonight, the threat for flash flooding for the islands of Niihau and Kauai will persist.”

Beyond today, forecasters said, “Expect improving trends from east to west on Sunday. By Monday all islands will see an improvement in weather conditions as easterly tradewinds return.”