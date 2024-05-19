Honolulu Star-Advertiser

High surf advisory remains for the southern shores of Hawaii

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands until 6 p.m. today.

Expect surf of 6 to 10 feet on the southern shores of Hawaii. Moderate, strong breaking waves and currents will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don’t go out,” according to the National Weather Service.

A small craft advisory is also in effect until 6 p.m. today for Maui County Windward waters, the Alenuihaha Channel, Big

Island Windward waters and Big Island Leeward waters. The advisory forecasts east-to-southeast winds of 15 to 25 knots and seas of 5 to 7 feet.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions,” according to the advisory.

There are no other advisories in effect.

