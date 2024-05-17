Oahu under flood advisory, rains continue to dampen state

A kona low north of Hawaii will continue to draw unstable tropical moisture over the islands through Saturday as Oahu bears the brunt of the rain this morning.

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu through 8 a.m. today. Radar at 4:51 a.m. showed moderate to heavy rain over East Oahu falling at rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. More rain is developing south of the island and will move north, dampening the morning commute.

Stream levels remain elevated across Oahu.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 8 a.m. if flooding persists.

Oahu and Kauai County remain under a flood watch, although Maui County was removed from the watch overnight.

“A band of moderate to heavy showers with isolated thunderstorms will slowly move through the western islands today, increasing the threat for flash flooding through this evening,” the NWS said.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for the Hawaii island summits through 6 p.m. today.

Southerly winds of 45 to 55 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph are buffeting the summits.

Weather officials say the kona low will begin to drift away from the state this weekend with conditions improving from east to west. All islands should see a big improvement by Monday as tradewinds return.