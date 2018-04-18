Kauai community helps rescue bison stuck in ocean

A bison was found swimming in the ocean off of Hanalei by a jet ski delivery supplies to Wainiha and Haena.
The boat crew put a rope around its neck, and with the help from a large zodiac, dragged and escorted the exhausted animal toward Hanalei Beach Park.
From left to right: Austin Wellington, David Carswell, Jayden Tobilangan and Kyle Schumacher were the four paniolo who went out to rope the bison.
Kainoa Wong (in the orange shirt) was pulled off his jet ski trying to persuade the bison toward shore. Jayden Tobilangan (left) and Austin Wellington were among the four paniolo who went out to rope the bison.
The crowd watching from the shore at Hanalei Beach Park went wild with applause as four paniolo from the bison’s ranch patiently nudged it out of the surf.
The female bison was apparently frightened by the on-going, helicopter storm relief efforts in this morning.
Kainoa Wong swims into shore with the bison to help persuade it to come out.
The bison makes it to shore.
Kainoa Wong and Stuart Wellington push the bison away from the ocean. Stuart is one of the managers of the bison ranch.
-
Four paniolo, with the help from volunteers, push the bison into a trailer.