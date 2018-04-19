Trial set for 2 women arrested for promoting prostitution

A trial has been set for two women who each were charged with allegedly operating a business used for prostitution in Honolulu.

Cho Cha Tadly, also known as “Jackie,” and Kimi Kue Ok Maeda, also known as “Kimiko,” were each charged with one count of unlawful ownership or operation of business and one count of promoting prostitution.

Both Tadly, 63, and Maeda, 62, stood before Judge Colette Garibaldi at Circuit Court today with their respective attorneys, Alen Kaneshiro and William Harrison. Kaneshiro and Harrison pleaded not guilty to the charges on behalf of their clients.

Garibaldi set their trial for June. Both Tadly and Maeda remain free after each posted $100,000 bail.

On the morning of April 12, officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Division arrested Tadly at 1694 Kalakaua Ave. and Maeda at 23 S. Vineyard Boulevard on a $100,000 bench warrant each after a Oahu grand jury indicted them with the offenses a day earlier.

The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney was the lead investigator in the cases.

Tadly and Maeda were accused of committing the offenses from Feb. 13 to Feb. 28 and from Feb. 28 to March 16, respectively, according to a court document.