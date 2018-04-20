Man seriously injured in stabbing in Kaneohe

Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed another man in Kaneohe late Thursday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed another man in Kaneohe late Thursday.

Police said a 33-year-old man punched one of the suspect’s friends while they were outside of Mo Joe’s Bar & Grill located at 45-1034 Kamehameha Highway at about 10:30 p.m., causing facial injuries.

The suspect and his friends then went after the victim when the suspect brandished a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim in the back four times.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the man to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to the scene where witnesses identified the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.