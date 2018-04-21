 Corrections
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 21, 2018
Updated April 21, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Japan Times story in Focus on Japan on Page A7 Thursday regarding researchers replicating cherry blossom season in autumn was an April Fools’ hoax published by the newspaper.

>> The 8-year-girl critically injured in an April 5 crash on the H-2 freeway near Waipio Gentry died from her injuries on Tuesday, April 17. A Page B2 story Friday had incorrect dates for the crash and the girl’s death.

