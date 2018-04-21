 Tua’s Tagovailoa brother commits to Alabama
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 21, 2018
Updated April 21, 2018 11:14am
Former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has committed to play for the Crimson Tide, the Bleacher Report reported today.

Taulia Tagovailoa announced his decision on a video, released by CBS 42’s Simone Eli.

“First of all I just want to thank God for this opportunity to announce my commitment, (I) commit to Alabama … Roll Tide,” Taulia Tagovailoa said on the video.

Taulia Tagovailoa, a right-handed passer unlike his left-handed-throwing brother Tua, is a four-star prospect in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports.

Schools also interested in Taulia Tagovailoa, according to the report, were Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon.

Taulia Tagovailoa started his career under the guidance of June Jones at Kapolei. His family moved to Alabama, where the younger brother played at Thompson High School in Alabaster.

Tua Tagovailoa gained instant fame by rallying Alabama and throwing the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime to beat Georgia in the national championship. Tua Tagovailoa, who replaced Jalen Hurts after halftime in the championship and is competing with Hurts for the starting job, suffered an injury to his passing hand during spring training.

