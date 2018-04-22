 Kalihi man charged with attempted murder in shooting
April 22, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Kalihi man charged with attempted murder in shooting

April 22, 2018
Updated April 22, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The man accused of shooting a motorist on Kalihi Street last week is charged with attempted murder.

Edrei Jay Arreola, 25, remains in custody on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Honolulu District Court tomorrow.

Honolulu police say Arreola shot the motorist, a 19-year-old man, last Wednesday then fled in a separate vehicle. They located and arrested him about a half-hour later near the Polynesian Voyaging Society headquarters on Sand Island.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

The city’s Emergency Medical Services Division says an ambulance crew treated the motorist for possible gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

In addition to the attempted murder, Arreola is charged with using a firearm to commit the crime, carrying a firearm without a permit and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Arreola has felony convictions for drug promotion, burglary and theft.

PREVIOUS STORY
Injured hiker airlifted from Diamond Head
NEXT STORY
Islamic State suicide bomber kills 57 in Afghan capital
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING