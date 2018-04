Hawaii County police are looking for the person or persons who took green rock bags on Feb. 13 from an asphalt pile in Kau.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hawaii County police are looking for the person or persons who took green rock bags on Feb. 13 from an asphalt pile in Kau.

The bags of rocks were placed around the asphalt pile as a safety precaution near the 56-mile marker on Highway 11, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Clayton Tayamen at 939-2520 or the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.