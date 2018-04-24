 Court orders judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail
Associated Press
April 24, 2018
Updated April 24, 2018 11:14am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Rapper Meek Mill’s son Papi holds a sign as protesters demonstrate in front of a courthouse during a hearing for Meek Mill on April 16 in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania’s highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

PHILADELPHIA >> Pennsylvania’s highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

The Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.

Mill was sentenced in November to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation.

Mill issued a statement saying his five months in jail have been “a nightmare” and thanking all his supporters.

A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

