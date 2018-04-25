Former Punahou baseball player dies in California crash

A former baseball player at Punahou School has been identified as the victim of a single-car crash near Stockton.

The Record of Stockton reported that Marcus Yoshii, 24, died on Interstate 5 early Friday after his Toyota hit a guardrail post and flipped over on an embankment.

Yoshii, a former Mililani resident who was a standout pitcher in youth baseball before attending Punahou, was working as a physical therapy aide at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton. He graduated from the University of the Pacific with a bachelor’s degree in sports medicine and pre-physical therapy in 2015, according to his social media.

A California Highway Patrol report noted that Yoshii was driving southbound on the interstate when his 2001 Toyota left the roadway and traveled a short distance in the median.

The driver then overcompensated and crossed all lanes to the right shoulder, where he struck a post before the vehicle flipped down an embankment, according to the report. Yoshii apparently died at the scene from his injuries.

Yoshii’s funeral is planned for Saturday in Lodi, the newspaper reported.