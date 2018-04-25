 Michael Cohen to assert 5th Amendment in Stormy Daniels lawsuit
By Bloomberg News
April 25, 2018
Updated April 25, 2018 12:59pm

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, center, left federal court, April 16, in New York. Cohen said he will assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in the lawsuit by adult-film star Stormy Daniels because of the ongoing criminal investigation against him.

President Donald Trump’s long-term lawyer Michael Cohen said he will assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in the lawsuit by adult-film star Stormy Daniels because of the ongoing criminal investigation against him.

Cohen filed a declaration in federal court in Los Angeles today after a judge said at a hearing last week that he won’t put the case on hold unless he hears from Cohen himself rather than his lawyers.

Federal investigators are looking, among other things, at the $130,000 Cohen paid Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in 2016 to guarantee her silence about the alleged affair she had with Trump.

