Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Power was restored for all Kauai Island Utility Cooperative customers last week, and county officials are distributing some gas to the isolated communities of Haena and Wainiha. A Page A1 headline Tuesday mistakenly said there was no gas and no power.