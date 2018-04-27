Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Honolulu

An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Honolulu made an emergency landing Friday evening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Honolulu made an emergency landing Friday evening at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

AA Flight 145 left Seattle at 6:32 p.m. (PT) and arrived in Honolulu around 9:50 p.m. local time.

Alaska Airlines spokesman Daniel Chun said the flight was initially going to be re-routed to Kahului but was able to make it to its scheduled destination in Honolulu.

The reason for the emergency landing has not yet been confirmed but initial reports attributed it to a malfunction in one of its two engines.

Ambulances were dispatched to the runway but no injuries have been reported.