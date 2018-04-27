Authorities search for missing furlough inmate

State sheriff’s deputies and Honolulu police are looking for a 38-year-old work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Thursday night.

Samuel Campbell failed to return to Module 20 by 8:30 p.m. Sheriffs and police were notified.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 247 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Campbell is serving time for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff Division at 586-1352.