 Authorities search for missing furlough inmate
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 27, 2018
Updated April 27, 2018 9:25am

    Samuel Campbell, 38.

State sheriff’s deputies and Honolulu police are looking for a 38-year-old work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Thursday night.

Samuel Campbell failed to return to Module 20 by 8:30 p.m. Sheriffs and police were notified.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 247 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Campbell is serving time for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff Division at 586-1352.

