A 78-year-old Hilo man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while serving an eviction notice on Wednesday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 78-year-old Hilo man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while serving an eviction notice on Wednesday.

According to Hawaii island police, Robert Estacion, a self-employed civil process server, was serving the notice at the woman’s residence in Waimea when he entered the dwelling and assaulted the woman.

Estacion was charged today with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault. He is being held in lieu of $20,500 bail.