Police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a tattoo shop in Waikiki early today.

Police responded to a security alarm at the shop at about 3:05 a.m. after the suspect threw a rock or brick at the window, causing it to shatter.

Police arrived and observed the suspect inside the tattoo parlor. Officers arrested him on suspicion of second-degree burglary.