University of Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso gets contract extension

University of Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso has reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension.

Trapasso and UH athletic director David Matlin told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser a deal is in place, although details will be discussed after the conclusion of the Rainbow Warriors’ 2018 season.

Trapasso’s contract was set to expire in August. This is his 17th season as UH head coach.

“I’m grateful to Dave Matlin and excited to go to work on the stretch run of this season,” Trapasso said. “Go ’Bows.”

The ’Bows are 21-15 overall and 7-5 in the Big West entering tonight’s opener of a three-game series against Cal State Northridge. The ’Bows are in third place, a game behind Big West leader UC Irvine. The ’Bows won two of three against Irvine earlier this season.

Trapasso and Les Murakami are the only head coaches in the program’s NCAA Division I history.