Foster Village couple in their 80s found dead in possible murder-suicide

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 28, 2018
Updated April 28, 2018 12:02pm
A couple in their 80s were found dead Friday night in Foster Village in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Officers responded to a welfare check at a home and found the woman, 82, lifeless with multiple injuries and the man, 83, who police called the suspect, next to her with what appeared to be a fatal self-inflicted wound, police said. Police did not say who called for the welfare check.

At least one of the two had what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said.

Police opened a second-degree murder investigation following the incident, which occurred between 4:30 and 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Police did not have a motive, but noted that both were possibly in “ailing condition.”

