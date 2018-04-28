4 books about Prince Harry and soon-to-be princess Meghan Markle

If you’re not already on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overload ahead of their big to-do in Windsor, here are a few books to take a deeper dive:

SHARE















ADVERTISING

If you’re not already on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overload ahead of their big to-do in Windsor, here are a few books to take a deeper dive:

“MEGHAN: A HOLLYWOOD PRINCESS”

Celebrity biographer Andrew Morton’s latest book, from Grand Central Publishing, stretches back to Meghan’s valley upbringing in Los Angeles, the breakup of her parents, her 2013 divorce and her struggles in Hollywood.

Tidbits include this from Meghan friend Ninaki Priddy: “She was always fascinated by the royal family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0.”

“PRINCE HARRY: THE INSIDE STORY”

Duncan Larcombe, a former royal watcher for The Sun in London, recently updated this book from HarperCollins to include more Meghan details. He takes us through the prince’s unrulier days as he struggled with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and how he turned it all around through his military service, counseling and work on the Invictus Games.

Larcombe told People magazine that Harry “desperately wanted to get married and be happy. He sees his brother has found that. The fact that Meghan arrived when she did completes it for Harry.”

“AMERICAN PRINCESS: THE LOVE STORY OF MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY”

This William Morrow Paperbacks offering by Leslie Carroll takes a juicy tone for the “sexy ginger” and his American princess ahead of their taboo-busting union.

Carroll’s exploration of their relationship covers a look back through centuries of Britain’s rule-breaking royal marriages and those love matches that were never allowed to reach the altar.

Noting that Meghan is 36, the same age as Harry’s mother when she died in 1997, Carroll ends with the birds-and-bees talk Diana doled out when Harry was 8 and William was 10.

Carroll writes: “A blushing Harry fled the room. … Diana told her sons, whether or not your bride is royal, ‘if she is the person you truly love, then that’s all that matters.’”

“HARRY: LIFE, LOSS, AND LOVE”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in this book from Hachette Books, focuses in part on Harry’s relationship with close family, including the queen.

She covers his frequent visits to one of his favorite places, Botswana, and details his past relationships while chronicling his romance with Meghan.

Nicholl offers some delicious details about their courtship. Meghan was so at home at Nottingham Cottage that she had a wardrobe of clothes in Harry’s closet and added several more suitcases of belongings. She brought in fresh flowers, organic cookbooks and her favorite Le Labo Santal 26 scented candles to transform his bachelor decor.

Meghan loved making extravagant dinners for Harry, and the two loved watching “The Crown” on Netflix, according to Nicholl.