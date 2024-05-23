Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Bloomberg: Burger King to launch $5 value meal ahead of McDonald’s

By Savyata Mishra / Reuters

Restaurant Brands International-owned Burger King is launching its own $5 meal deal ahead of McDonald’s, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a memo.

U.S. fast food chains are in a tussle to attract customers at a time when cost-of-living crisis has forced them to eat more meals at home, prompting companies to offer steeper promotions.

Burger King’s deal would include a choice of one of three sandwiches with nuggets, fries and a drink, according to the report.

Franchisees had voted in early April to approve the deal, the report added.

Earlier in May, McDonald’s U.S. franchises were considering launching a $5 meal deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Restaurant Brands did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

