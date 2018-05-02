Motorcyclist in fatal Big Isle crash identified

A 69-year-old Kailua-Kona man has died in a motorcycle crash in North Kona.

He has been identified as Henry L. Peters.

Police said Peters traveling was south on Mamalahoa Highway on Route 190 near the 28-mile marker on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a turn at about 10:55 a.m. Monday.

The motorcycle veered onto the shoulder and struck a guardrail. Police said Peters was thrown from the motorcycle upon impact. He sustained critical injuries and was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police believe inattention was a factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol was involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.