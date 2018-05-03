 Man enters plea in Kalihi attempted murder case
Man enters plea in Kalihi attempted murder case

By Star-Advertiser staff
May 3, 2018
Updated May 3, 2018 9:54am

    Edrei J. Arreola

A 25-year-old man pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old man in Kalihi.

Edrei J. Arreola, also known as EJ, appeared before Judge Clarence Pacarro in Circuit Court today via closed-circuit video link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder and four counts of firearm charges.

Deputy Public Defender Christian Enright pleaded not guilty to all charges on Arreola’s behalf.

Pacarro set his trial for July.

Police said Arreola and the victim were involved in a confrontation in proximity to 3510 Kalihi St. on April 18.

The two men are acquaintances. Police said Arreola then fired about six to eight gunshots at the victim as the victim drove away. Arreola then fled the scene.

An off-duty police officer in the area rendered first aid to the victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services treated and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police located Arreola in the Sand Island area where he surrendered to police.

He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.

