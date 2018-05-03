 Hokule’a comes back to Oahu for hull repairs
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
May 3, 2018
Updated May 3, 2018 12:05am

    A damaged Hokule’a arrived Wednesday at a Sand Island pier after departing Hawaii island the evening before. Crew members brought in the canoe about 9 a.m.

The Hokule’a arrived ahead of schedule about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Polynesian Voyaging Society’sheadquarters at the Marine and Education Training Center at Sand Island on Oahu.

The vessel departed Hawaii island about 5 p.m. Tuesday to make an emergency trip to Oahu due to hull damage sustained while en route to Kawaihae Harbor during its “Mahalo, Hawaii Sail” tour around Hawaii island. The hull needs to be repaired immediately.

Due to the early departure from Kawaihae Harbor, all school and public canoe tours will be postponed until further notice. The canoe was originally scheduled to be docked at Kawaihae Harbor until May 10 after a nearly monthlong stay on the east side of Hawaii island.

Crew panel presentations, however, will take place as scheduled.

