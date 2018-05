The Hilo Downtown Post Office, located in the Hilo Federal Building at 154 Waianuenue Ave., has been temporarily closed because of structural concerns after the earthquakes.

Post office officials said beginning Saturday and until further notice that Hilo Downtown’s P.O. box customers are asked to pick up their mail over the counter at the Hilo Main Post Office, 1299 Kekuanaoa St.