Red Cross recommends volcano evacuees pack 2-week emergency kits

The American Red Cross opened two shelters Thursday evening for residents forced to evacuate due to the Kilauea lava threat at Pahoa Community Center and Keaau Community Center.

As of midnight Thursday, the Red Cross said there were 63 residents at the Pahoa Community Center at 15-3022 Kauhale St., and three at the Keaau Community Center at 16-186 Pili Mua St.

The Red Cross recommends that people prepare 14-day emergency kits and bring supplies with them to the shelters.

The kits should include one gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit, medications, a manual can opener, personal hygiene items, copies of important documents, cell phones with chargers, family contact information, cash, bedding, a change of clothes, towels and dishes.

Other necessary items may include baby supplies, games, comfort items, and pet supplies, including a collar, leash and medications.

Full details about what the kit should contain are available at redcross.org/hawaii.