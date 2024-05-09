Woman, 27, arrested after allegedly stabbing ex-coworker in Waipio

Honolulu police have arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her former coworker in Waipio on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on Ukee Street.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, had been arguing with the suspect, according to a police bulletin, and she later stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

Police identified the woman and arrested her on suspicion of second-degree assault. She remains in custody pending the investigation.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and treated the man for his injuries, listing him in stable condition. He declined transport to a hospital.