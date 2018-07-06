High surf advisory for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Isle

A high surf advisory has been issued for east facing shores of isles from Kauai to the Big Island until 6 a.m. Sunday.

A high surf advisory has been issued for east facing shores of isles from Kauai to the Big Island until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Surf is expected to reach six to nine feet today and seven to 10 feet Saturday on the east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, according to weather officials.

It will build today, peak Saturday and lower on Sunday.

Expect strong, breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.