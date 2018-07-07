 Iowa governor orders flags lowered to honor Pearl Harbor sailor
Iowa governor orders flags lowered to honor Pearl Harbor sailor

Associated Press
July 7, 2018
Updated July 7, 2018 8:07am
DES MOINES, Iowa >> A fallen U.S. sailor whose remains were identified more than 75 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor will be buried in Iowa this weekend.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday until sunset to honor Seaman First Class Leon Arickx, of Mitchell County. Arickx was killed in action when the USS Oklahoma sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The 22-year-old’s remains were identified in January and returned to his family in Iowa for burial.

He will receive full military honors at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage.

